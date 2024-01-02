Tuesday to stay cloudy, chilly; ice patches possible in the morning

PITTSBURGH — Watch for a few icy patches as you head out the door this morning. With temperatures in the upper 20s, any damp roads left untreated last night could be a bit slick this morning.

We’ll see more clouds than the sun today, but there will be some bright spots. A decent breeze will keep the wind chill in the 20s for much of today. Thicker clouds will race back in Wednesday ahead of the next system. It’s a weak system, but it will trigger some snow showers late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, along with a reinforcing shot of cold air.

The weekend will have to be watched for a potential storm system that could bring snow and some wintry mix to the area. Many possibilities are on the table for the weekend.

