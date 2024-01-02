Local

Source: Kenny Pickett backed down from back-up role vs. Seahawks

By Derrick Bell, Steelers Now

Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Derrick Bell, Steelers Now

PITTSBURGH —

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett did not want to dress as the team’s third quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a source confirmed to Steelers Now, and that was at least part of the reason he was scratched for the game despite being medically cleared.

Pickett did not practice much leading up to the game and was only cleared to play later in the week. Pickett has been rehabbing after undergoing surgery on his right ankle to repair a high ankle sprain early in December.

