Source: Kenny Pickett backed down from back-up role vs. Seahawks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett did not want to dress as the team’s third quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a source confirmed to Steelers Now, and that was at least part of the reason he was scratched for the game despite being medically cleared.

Pickett did not practice much leading up to the game and was only cleared to play later in the week. Pickett has been rehabbing after undergoing surgery on his right ankle to repair a high ankle sprain early in December.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group