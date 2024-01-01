2 Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh parishes officially merge

PITTSBURGH — Two parishes within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh have officially merged to create one.

The new parish, Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, brings together the Saint Maria Goretti and Our Lady of the Angels parishes.

The merge was requested after consultation with parishioners, and Bishop David Zubik consulted with the diocese council and vicars general before approving the request.

“Your priests and deacons have worked diligently in service to you and to God throughout this process, and I am deeply grateful for their care and leadership,” Bishop Zubik wrote in a letter to parishioners. “I am equally grateful to each of you for your collaborative efforts. In and through your work together you have positioned your new parish to be a beacon of evangelization and mission in Pittsburgh. I pray that the newly formed Saint Pio of Pietrelcina Parish will continue to give witness to the Good News of Jesus and grow in blessings and strength through the power of the Holy Spirit.”

The merge brings the number of parishes in the Diocese of Pittsburgh from 61 to 60.

