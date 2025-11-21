Tunnel closed along Montour Trail in Washington County due to ceiling deterioration

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tunnel along the Montour Trail in Washington County has been closed.

Located in Cecil Township at mile marker 25, the National Tunnel was closed for repair due to deterioration of its concrete ceiling.

The National Tunnel is the Montour Trail’s longest at 623 feet. It was constructed in the early 20th century by the Montour Railroad.

“The Montour Trail Council understands closing of any part of the trail affects trail users and only undertakes this step for the safety of all of us,” said MTC President Julian Wolfe. “Rehabilitation of this landmark tunnel will take time and considerable fundraising. We trust trail users will support our efforts.”

Initial stabilization work on the ceiling near the tunnel’s western entrance is underway.

The tunnel is expected to reopen in early 2026 after the stabilization phase. Further renovations have not yet been scheduled.

Due to narrow lanes and limited sight lines, the MTC recommends that trail users do not use any on-road detour.

Users heading west can access the trail at the McConnell Road trailhead (mile marker 24.7), while users heading east can access the trail at the Kurnick trailhead (mile marker 25.6).

