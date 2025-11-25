Turkey Trot to close some Downtown Pittsburgh roads on Thanksgiving morning

PITTSBURGH — Several roads in Downtown Pittsburgh will be closed on Thanksgiving morning for the 35th annual YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot.

The Department of Public Works says the Roberto Clemente (Sixth Street) Bridge and Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Race organizers expect more than 8,000 runners from 38 states — and multiple countries — all coming together to support the YMCA food pantry programs and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

All races will start on West General Robinson Street and finish on North Shore Drive near PNC Park.

Parking restrictions along the race routes start at 4:30 a.m.

Click here to learn more about the race.

