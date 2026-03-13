Turner Dairy Farms announce winner of its carton design contest, to be featured on over 650K teas

PITTSBURGH — Turner Dairy Farms announced the winner of its 2026 cARTon Contest.

Rob Jackson’s design will be featured on approximately 650,000 of Turner’s Premium Iced Tea cartons.

“Congratulations to our finalists and a HUGE thank you to every single person who entered! We are truly blown away by the talent shown in our community. This year we had the most entries EVER! So, thank you for your support, and showing us your creativity,” the company said on its Facebook post.

Denielle Gase and Izabella Reed earned the second and third-place spots.

Turner’s said the winning design was chosen by 60% of their team and 40% public vote. Factors taken into consideration during the selection process included brand representation, printing limitations and originality.

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