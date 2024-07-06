Turnpike construction could cause overnight delays at Irwin Interchange

IRWIN, Pa. — Overnight construction could cause delays for drivers getting on or off the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Irwin Interchange (Exit 65) for a week.

PA Turnpike officials say the work could stop or slow traffic in the evening and overnight hours from July 8 to July 14.

Each night, Pennsylvania State Police will assist with traffic control at the interchange so the construction can be done safely. There will also be changeable message signs in the area to keep drivers informed.

Work will be underway at the following times, weather permitting:

Monday, July 8, 6 p.m. – Tuesday, July 9, 6 a.m.

Tuesday, July 9, 6 p.m. – Wednesday, July 10, 6 a.m.

Wednesday, July, 10, 6 p.m. – Thursday, July 11, 6 a.m.

Thursday, July 11, 7 p.m. – Friday, July 12, 6 a.m.

Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m. – Saturday, July 13, 7 a.m.

Saturday, July 13, 6 p.m. – Sunday, July 14, 7 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group