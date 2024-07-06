Local

Turnpike construction could cause overnight delays at Irwin Interchange

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pennsylvania Turnpike (Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission)

By WPXI.com News Staff

IRWIN, Pa. — Overnight construction could cause delays for drivers getting on or off the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Irwin Interchange (Exit 65) for a week.

PA Turnpike officials say the work could stop or slow traffic in the evening and overnight hours from July 8 to July 14.

Each night, Pennsylvania State Police will assist with traffic control at the interchange so the construction can be done safely. There will also be changeable message signs in the area to keep drivers informed.

Work will be underway at the following times, weather permitting:

  • Monday, July 8, 6 p.m. – Tuesday, July 9, 6 a.m.
  • Tuesday, July 9, 6 p.m. – Wednesday, July 10, 6 a.m.
  • Wednesday, July, 10, 6 p.m. – Thursday, July 11, 6 a.m.
  • Thursday, July 11, 7 p.m. – Friday, July 12, 6 a.m.
  • Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m. – Saturday, July 13, 7 a.m.
  • Saturday, July 13, 6 p.m. – Sunday, July 14, 7 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 18-year-old volunteer firefighter killed by falling tree being remembered as hard-working, helpful
  • Pine Township neighbors react after 2 men found dead in pool on July 4th holiday
  • Charges filed months after deadly crash on I-70, victim’s family speaks out
  • VIDEO: Woman bitten by shark returns to beach for National Geographic feature
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read