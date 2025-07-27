Two people flown to the hospital after crash on I-70 in Buffalo Twp

BUFFALO TWP., Pa. — Two people were life flighted to a local hospital after a crash in Buffalo Twp Saturday.

According to Washington PSP, Troopers were called to I-70 east near mile marker 8.7 in Buffalo Twp for a reported two vehicle accident. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m.

One car was trying to change lanes on I-70 when it hit the second car’s front driver side tire. This caused the car that was hit to loss control and go on an embankment. The car then ended up overturned on the embankment.

Both the driver and the passenger of the second car were injured and then life flighted to UPMC Presbyterian.

The driver from the first car was injured.

