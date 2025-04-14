Two Pittsburgh AI startups make Forbes’ top 50 list, showcasing local tech prowess

PITTSBURGH — Forbes’s annual list of the top 50 promising AI companies in the world has two that call Pittsburgh home — robotics startup Skild AI and clinical note-taking startup Abridge.

The magazine states that the list “spotlights the most promising privately-held companies applying artificial intelligence to solve real-world challenges.” Over 1,800 companies submitted to be included, and Forbes and partners Meritech Capital and Sequoia additionally scour PitchBook and other sources to find additional possibilities. Then companies are slimmed down by an algorithm to the top 100, determined by both company submitted data and “external signals” including funding history and employee satisfaction scores. The top 100 are then reviewed by a panel of expert judges, slimmed down further to 70 companies and then reviewed by a group of investors who “weigh in with market-focused perspectives on competitiveness and scalability.” Finally, Forbes’s editors curate the actual list.

Because the list is presented alphabetically, Abridge took home the top spot. On this list, the company’s headquarters is stated to be San Francisco, something the company had briefly indicated, but then clarified that Pittsburgh would remain the company’s headquarters. Described by Forbes as an “AI notetaker for doctors,” the list notes that the company has secured $458 million in funding. Most recently the company closed a $250 million Series D, giving it what Forbes reported was a total valuation of $2.75 billion.

