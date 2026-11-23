PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University made it into TIME’s 2027 rankings of the best colleges for future leaders.

CMU ranked No. 28 and Pitt No. 44 among the country’s best colleges for future leaders, according to TIME Magazine. The ranking examined the educational backgrounds and career paths of approximately 5,900 leaders across business, government, academia, science, healthcare, media, sports, culture and philanthropy.

“At Carnegie Mellon University’s Office of Community Engagement and Leadership Development, leadership development opportunities are accessible to every student from their first year through graduate school. We believe that there are no natural leaders; leadership is a set of teachable practices open to everyone,” said Justin Pearl, assistant director of leadership development at CMU.

This is both Pitt’s and CMU’s fourth consecutive appearance on the rankings. In a statement, Pitt highlighted some of the accomplishments made by its alumni.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group