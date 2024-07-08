U-Haul truck crashes into building in Pittsburgh overnight

PITTSBURGH — A U-Haul truck crashed into a building in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood overnight.
It happened on Lemington Avenue near Lincoln Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Channel 11 captured video of the cab of the truck crashed into a corner of the building, which appears to be a former bar.
No injuries were reported.
