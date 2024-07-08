Local

U-Haul truck crashes into building in Pittsburgh overnight

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crash into building A U-Haul truck crashed into a building on Lemington Avenue near Lincoln Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A U-Haul truck crashed into a building in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood overnight.

It happened on Lemington Avenue near Lincoln Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Channel 11 captured video of the cab of the truck crashed into a corner of the building, which appears to be a former bar.

Crash into building A U-Haul truck crashed into a building on Lemington Avenue near Lincoln Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after skid steer rolls over embankment in Pennsylvania
  • Orange Air Quality Alert issued for local counties for Monday, hot temperatures kick off work week
  • 2 people rescued from Monongahela River after boat capsizes in West Elizabeth
  • VIDEO: Residents concerned after they say they found dead dogs left in garbage in Allegheny County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read