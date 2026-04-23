UK packaging maker to build up e-commerce business at Clinton Commerce Center

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were no presses left to stop for the news announced at the huge industrial building at 2201 Sweeney Dr. within Clinton Commerce Center in Findlay Township.

Instead, with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette moved out a year ago and the printing presses that used to run in the building sold off, Mondi Group Americas President Rory Taylor provided a progress report on how his international paper manufacturing company is ahead of schedule with getting up and running out of the 240,000-square-foot building.

“If you’re fortunate enough to get a package that you ordered online and it came in a paper mailer bag, we hope that it came from this plant,” said Taylor, making official news the Pittsburgh Business Times broke in February.

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