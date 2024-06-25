Ukrainian musicians, members of armed forces, perform concerts of thanks in Pittsburgh area

Musicians from Ukraine who are active in the armed forces are performing around the Pittsburgh area.

“From the Ukrainian Frontline with Thanks” is a music tour dedicated to expressing gratitude to America for its support.

The free concerts showcase the stories of the cultural ambassadors.

“This tour not only highlights the resilience of the Ukrainian people but also underscores the vital role of artistic expression in times of conflict,” said June Esser, who with her husband, brought the tour to the region. “These world-class musicians will perform Ukrainian music with storytelling and time for the audience to ask questions of their experiences. These will be rich events helping us to understand how Ukrainians are living with the trauma of war while staying true to their profession of music.”

Performances will be held:

June 25

7 p.m., Moondogs, 378 Freeport Road, Blawnox

June 26

5 p.m., Ukraine American Club, 302 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie



7 p.m. Starlite Lounge, 364 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh

June 27

11:30 a.m., Market Square Downtown Concert Series, Downtown



7 p.m., Pittsburgh Shrine Center, 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick

