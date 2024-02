PITTSBURGH — Ulta Beauty will open two new location in the Pittsburgh area soon.

According to ECHO Retail on X, formerly known as Twitter, the new locations will be in the Waterworks Shopping Center in Pittsburgh and the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center in Bridgeville.

There’s no word on when the stores are expected to open.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group