Undocumented immigrant charged in Pittsburgh shooting encountered Border Patrol earlier this year

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has new details about an undocumented immigrant, charged with attempted homicide in Pittsburgh.

Rawvil Brito Chirinos was arrested last week after Pittsburgh Police say he randomly robbed a 70-year-old man of his gold wedding band and cash and shot him in the stomach. The victim survived. Police say he was trying to visit his brother at the Corner View Nursing and Rehab Center in Larimer at the time of the attack.

ICE tells 11 Investigates that Brito Chirinos is a Venezuelan national who entered the U.S. illegally on Jan. 4 near El Paso, Texas. ICE says when U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered him, he was given notice to appear before an immigration judge and was released the same day. It’s not clear if he showed up for court or not. Officers with enforcement and removal operations (ERO) placed a detainer with the Allegheny County Jail on November 15, following Brito Chirinos’ arrest.

ICE says that detainer is to ensure an undocumented immigrant who is accused of committing a crime is not released from local custody and cannot pose a risk to the public before being taken into federal custody and ultimately deported per federal law.

A spokesperson for ICE, sent 11 Investigates the following statement regarding Brito Chirinos:

“Rawvil Yamil Brito Chirinos is a Venezuelan national who entered the United States Jan. 4 near El Paso, Texas, and was encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He was given a notice to appear before an immigration judge by CBP and released the same day. Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations placed a detainer with Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburg Nov. 15 after Brito was arrested by the Pittsburgh Police Department on local charges.”

