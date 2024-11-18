Undocumented immigrant charged with attempted homicide of 70-year-old man

PITTSBURGH — An undocumented immigrant is behind bars in Allegheny County, charged with the attempted homicide of a 70-year-old man.

The victim was shot through his stomach and out his lower back in a random attack while visiting his brother at Corner View Nursing and Rehab Center in Larimer on Wednesday.

Rawvil Yamil Brito Chirinos is also charged with aggravated assault, robbery and reckless endangerment. Police say he robbed the victim of his gold wedding band and cash, before shooting him in the stomach.

According to court paperwork, Brito Chirinos then tried to pawn off the victim’s ring right down the block at Gelman Loan Co., but a quick-thinking manager sensed something was off.

“With this guy, it was a bad feeling from the start with him,” manager Sam Askenase said. “On Friday morning, a gentleman came in. Spanish speaking – didn’t speak any English. Had a wedding band, a chain around his neck with the wedding band on it.”

Askenase said the ring didn’t fit any of the man’s fingers and he didn’t have an ID, so the manager wouldn’t take the ring. Thirty minutes later, he said the police showed up with a picture of the suspect they had just encountered.

“I told them we weren’t able to do business, but he left and went down the street,” Askenase added. “There are cameras out here. They were able to tap into the cameras and follow his movements.”

Police found Brito Chirinos on Frankstown Avenue, less than a block from the pawn shop where he tried to pawn the ring. Police say the name he gave them didn’t show up in their system. A border patrol agent was able to track down his real name.

“It’s scary that there are people out there like that,” Askenase added. “They just don’t care. Our tax dollars paying to keep him up here in prison - he tried to basically kill a man – that doesn’t sit well with me at all.”

According to court documents, Brito Chirinos was still wearing the stolen ring on a gold chain around his neck was he was detained and brought into police headquarters for questioning.

The victim, who has not been identified for his own safety has been upgraded from critical to stable condition at UPMC Presby.

We reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about what happens next for Brito Chirinos. We’re waiting to hear back.

