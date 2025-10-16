Uniontown woman’s death under investigation due to ‘severity of neglect in care,’ coroner says

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A woman was found dead inside her Uniontown home on Thursday, and now her death is under investigation.

Dr. Bob Baker, the Fayette County coroner, said that Elizabeth Fike, 44, was pronounced dead in her home around 8:57 a.m.

Baker said because of the home’s “deplorable conditions” and the "severity of neglect in care," her death is now under investigation.

Fike‘s cause and manner of death are pending.

“We would like to thank the Uniontown Firefighters, Uniontown Police Department and Fayette EMS for their help today as well,” Baker said on social media. “Please be in prayer for Elizabeth’s family as they grieve her loss.”

