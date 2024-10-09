Local

Unique block party brings diapers, resources to Hill district families

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A local diaper bank partnered with UPMC to help families in the Hill District.

The Western PA Diaper Bank and UPMC hosted a block party style gathering in Kennard Park with the aim of bringing resources to families in need.

Along with a month’s supply of diapers, families had access to other resources, agencies and activities.

“Everything they need right here in the Hill, that they can walk here to, access all of this stuff. And we’re just trying to make it easier for the families to bring the resources to them,” Cathy Battles said.

Organizers say one in two families struggle to get diapers, so if there’s a diaper need, a family likely has bigger needs to be met as well.

