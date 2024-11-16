Unique festive pop-up bar opens in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A new pop-up bar in Pittsburgh offers a unique take on the holiday season.

Blitzen’s Bar is located within the Omni William Penn Hotel. Hotel officials say the pop-up bar offers a whimsical holiday escape with over-the-top retro decor and exclusive festive cocktails created by renowned mixologist Julie Reiner.

“When you come in here, we wanted it to be completely different. We wanted it to be whimsical, and all different kinds of colors, the more the pinks, the blues, the greens, the magical purples,” said Mike Mederios, the Omni William Penn Hotel general manager.

Reiner curated a 10-drink menu, including two non-alcoholic options, for Blitzen’s Bar. All the drinks are creative twists on classic holiday flavors and are adorned with festive garnishes like gingerbread cookies and holiday cocktail umbrellas.

The bar also offers savory food pairings and sweet snacks.

Blitzen’s Bar runs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Jan 11. The bar is accessible through the hotel’s lobby.

