Unique fire training held in Pittsburgh for 1st time in decades

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire hosted a unique fire training on Thursday.

A “flashover” is when everything in an area ignites all at once, and there is very little time to escape.

Flashovers are described as one of — if not the most — dangerous situations for firefighters. Officials say firefighters must recognize the conditions of a flashover to stay safe.

For the first time in 35 years, the City allowed a life-saving flashover training to be held in Pittsburgh’s limits. Thursday’s training involved a large simulation unit.

City controller Rachael Heisler said she‘d like this training to occur in the city more often.

“Right now, our training facility is in North Park, and we are evaluating whether or not we should be investing in making the training facility here instead,” Heisler said. “I continue to think that that is something that we should consider.”

It would also save money for the city.

“If firefighters were able to train in the city, it would save the city a significant amount of money,” Heisler said. “Right now, they are traveling outside the city, out of the city, to North Park. From my perspective, it would be an investment in the city.”

