University of Pittsburgh named in lawsuit briefing supporting Harvard

In a briefing filed in the United States District Court of Massachusetts, the University of Pittsburgh is one of 24 named research universities that shared support for Harvard University in its lawsuit against numerous departments of the U.S. government.

The briefing of amici curiae, or friends of the court, discusses the history behind the relationship between research universities and the U.S. government, as well as the accomplishments that have been borne out of federal funding being put toward research.

“The partnership (between research universities and the U.S. government) dates back to World War II, and it has fueled progress and underwritten America’s position in the world ever since,” the briefing states. “This research enterprise is one of the nation’s greatest assets in the fight to maintain global competitiveness, and amici submit this brief to illustrate the magnitude of the harm that will result if it is compromised.”

