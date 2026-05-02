University of Pittsburgh prepares to hold graduation at Acrisure Stadium for first time

PITTSBURGH — More than 5,000 students will graduate from the University of Pittsburgh this weekend.

“It’s very exciting, I mean, I’ve been looking forward to it ever since I started, pretty much, it’s like an exciting next step for what’s coming,” said Lilly Perkins, from Kennett Square outside of Philadelphia.

Perkins is graduating with her nursing degree. She has several family members coming from Philly, including her dad, who is already in town.

“Absolutely thrilling,” Jim Perkins said of the upcoming graduation weekend. “Once in a lifetime, she’s done a great job.

Pitt’s graduation starts at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. It’s the first time the University of Pittsburgh is holding graduation at Acrisure Stadium.

Down the street, the Pirates will still be playing against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. First pitch is two hours before graduation at 1:35 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Marathon is Sunday morning, with some road closures lasting into the afternoon.

The Pirates are giving fans a heads up for the games, but it’ll be important for Pitt’s graduation, too.

They put out an alert saying there will be limited access to the North Shore between 6 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Full access to the North Shore will open after 10 a.m. to all parking locations. The West End Bridge opens at 10:15.

Pittsburgh Public Safety wants drivers to be aware of closures and no parking signs.

“I’m asking that all Pittsburgh visitors to the Pittsburgh area pay attention to the signs,” said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams.

But the Perkins, and other graduates, aren’t worried.

“Pittsburgh can do anything, man,” Jim Perkins said. “I mean, it’s a city that’s worth coming to; they can handle all of this. If they can handle 320,000 people last week on Thursday, they can do anything. Great people up here. Great city, great people.”

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