Fruit growers across PA report heavy losses following April cold snap

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Last month’s freezing temperatures overnight caused devastation for fruit growers across the state. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is reporting a projected loss of at least $28 million for producers across the state, with that number expected to rise.

At Simmons Farm in Peters Township, this year’s peach harvest on four acres of orchard has been wiped out. Come July, customers won’t be able to pick their own peaches after a one-two punch from Mother Nature.

“Partially because of Winter kill – when it went down into the negative 10 degree range, we had some damage then,” said Scott Simmons. “Then when they came into bloom this Spring, there was a hard freeze that took the rest of the blossoms off.”

Of those polled by the Farm Bureau, 71 percent of farmers reported a loss of at least 75 percent of their crop yield, according to the latest numbers.

“This is the worst year they’ve ever experienced in decades of farming,” said Will Whisler of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

“The problem is we had our warmest April ever on record by a long shot. But even when you have such a warm month, you can still get these cold nights, like what we had from the 19th through the 21st – we got down to 29 degrees on April 21st, so that can really be damaging,” said WPXI meteorologist Adis Juklo.

While farmers like Simmons say this has happened before, it couldn’t come at a worse time for many of them, who continue to see a rise in production costs. Some of Simmons’ customers say now is the time to shop local.

“I try to get my produce, you know, other places besides the grocery store,” said Janelle O’Neill of Canonsburg. “I prefer to do that if I can to help out the small businesses.”

Simmons said he’ll use a grower from Chambersburg to stock and sell peaches in the farm’s marketplace. As far as some of his other crops, including sweet corn and strawberries, he’s covering what he can and taking other precautions as well.

“We sprinkle water over them. As long as we keep the water going all night, and even if it makes ice, it will protect the plant,” Simmons said.

The Farm Bureau told Channel 11 that state lawmakers, including Representative Dan Moul, are in the early stages of trying to help farmers recover financially.

“He did put out a co-sponsor memo earlier this week asking for some help to use emergency response funds for agriculture that are in the Pennsylvania Farm Bill,” Whisler said.

Farmers affected by this situation are encouraged to take the Farm Bureau’s survey. It will be open until May 13th for producers in Pennsylvania to fill out.

Click here to fill out the survey.

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