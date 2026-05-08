PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh leaders unveiled the first renderings Friday morning of a brand-new residence hall planned for the corner of Fifth and Ruskin avenues in Oakland.

The L-shaped building will replace an existing parking lot and include approximately 420 student beds, along with retail dining space on the first floor.

University of Pittsburgh unveils renderings for new residence hall University of Pittsburgh leaders unveiled the first renderings Friday morning of a brand-new residence hall planned for the corner of Fifth and Ruskin avenues in Oakland. (University of Pittsburgh/University of Pittsburgh)

University officials say the project is part of Pitt’s larger goal to grow on-campus undergraduate enrollment to 22,000 students by 2028.

University of Pittsburgh unveils renderings for new residence hall University of Pittsburgh leaders unveiled the first renderings Friday morning of a brand-new residence hall planned for the corner of Fifth and Ruskin avenues in Oakland. (University of Pittsburgh/University of Pittsburgh)

The announcement also comes after major housing concerns, when over-enrollment forced hundreds of incoming freshmen into hotel housing off campus.

Students told Channel 11 they’re encouraged to see the university investing in additional housing options.

“That’s cool. Sucks I’m going to miss it though,” said incoming freshman Jake Fernandez of Massachusetts.

Fernandez said he still hasn’t received his housing assignment and acknowledged there’s still a possibility he could end up in temporary hotel housing.

Last year, Channel 11 reported on hundreds of freshmen being assigned rooms at the Hampton Inn on Hamlet Street in Oakland — nearly a 20-minute walk from dining halls, the library, and many classrooms.

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Former students who experienced the housing crunch firsthand say the new dorm is badly needed.

“I think it makes a lot of sense with the influx of students,” said Pitt graduate Josh Milani of Philadelphia. “Much better than my freshman year when people had to stay in hotels… or when the new apartment building went up and people had to stay on friends’ couches while they waited for it to finish.”

The new residence hall will be next to the historic Music Building and diagonal from Heinz Chapel.

In a statement, Pitt’s vice chancellor said student housing should do more than simply provide a place to live, saying the new building is intended to help students study, connect and build friendships.

Despite the recent housing challenges, students say the growing demand reflects Pitt’s popularity.

“They have a lot of good opportunity here,” Milani said. “I’ve met a lot of great people and done a lot of great things, so I think Pitt is an amazing place and I think more people should come.”

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