UPMC to acquire Ohio-based health system

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-based hospital system is set to acquire facilities from an Ohio-based health system.

CommonSpirit Health announced on Monday that it has agreed to transfer ownership of Trinity Health System to UPMC. The ownership transfer includes Trinity West, Trinity East, Trinity St. Clairsville Neighborhood Hospital, Trinity Twin City Medical Center and associated clinics

President and CEO of UPMC, Leslie Davis, says that at the center of this integration is the commitment to deliver high-quality care to the Ohio Valley.

“We look forward to a bright future ahead for our patients and community,” her statement said in part.

This transition is expected to be completed in the fall, pending regulatory review and closing conditions.

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