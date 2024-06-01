UPMC Children’s Hospital holds prom for patients

PITTSBURGH — The UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh made sure patients did not miss out on experiencing prom.

The hospital hosted a spring prom in its atrium Friday night.

The event was open to all patients and their families.

A DJ provided music for the kids who could also capture memories in a photo booth when they were not dancing.

Some patients got to wear prom dresses or tuxedo shirts.

A professional hair stylist helped the attendees look their best too.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group