Local

UPMC Children’s Hospital holds prom for patients

By WPXI.com News Staff

PHOTOS: UPMC Children’s Hospital holds prom for patients The UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh made sure patients did not miss out on experiencing prom. (UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh/UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh made sure patients did not miss out on experiencing prom.

PHOTOS: UPMC Children’s Hospital holds prom for patients

The hospital hosted a spring prom in its atrium Friday night.

The event was open to all patients and their families.

A DJ provided music for the kids who could also capture memories in a photo booth when they were not dancing.

Some patients got to wear prom dresses or tuxedo shirts.

A professional hair stylist helped the attendees look their best too.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Construction worker dies in fall from scaffolding in Pittsburgh
  • Fayette County woman charged with chaining intellectually disabled adopted daughter to bed
  • Father of newborn charged for incident at Monroeville hospital
  • VIDEO: Shadyside nursing home, rehabilitation center to close this summer
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read