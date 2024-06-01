UPMC Children’s Hospital holds prom for patients

PITTSBURGH — The UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh made sure patients did not miss out on experiencing prom.
The hospital hosted a spring prom in its atrium Friday night.
The event was open to all patients and their families.
A DJ provided music for the kids who could also capture memories in a photo booth when they were not dancing.
Some patients got to wear prom dresses or tuxedo shirts.
A professional hair stylist helped the attendees look their best too.
