UPMC Children’s Hospital hosts ‘Wicked’ themed prom for patients

PITTSBURGH — Patients at the UPMC Children’s Hospital got to celebrate a special night.

Click here for photos of the event.

“A Wicked Good Time” was held in the hospital’s Eat’N Park Atrium Friday night.

It was an event that created a prom experience for the kids.

Patients could wear complimentary tuxedo shirts or tutus. Stylists were also on hand to do their hair.

They kicked off the night by watching “Wicked” and then partied with a DJ, took photos in a photo booth, listened to music, made crafts and more.

Families were also invited and had an opportunity to dance.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group