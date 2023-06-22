UPMC Children’s Hospital makes US News top rankings again

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh was named among the nation’s top pediatric hospitals by US News and World Report.

The Lawrenceville hospital ranked No. 8 in the country as well as ranking in the top 10 in six pediatric specialties, according to the annual list that was released Wednesday.

Another children’s hospital in the region, WVU Medicine Children’s in Morgantown, West Virginia, was ranked the top children’s hospital in West Virginia in the same ranking.

