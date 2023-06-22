Local

UPMC Children’s Hospital makes US News top rankings again

By Paul J. Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

By Paul J. Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh was named among the nation’s top pediatric hospitals by US News and World Report.

The Lawrenceville hospital ranked No. 8 in the country as well as ranking in the top 10 in six pediatric specialties, according to the annual list that was released Wednesday.

Another children’s hospital in the region, WVU Medicine Children’s in Morgantown, West Virginia, was ranked the top children’s hospital in West Virginia in the same ranking.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Multiple black bears spotted across Allegheny County; here’s where they’re coming from
  • Searchers detect banging sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub
  • Pittsburgh Police Chief Scirotto shares his side of story after local activist arrested at parade
  • VIDEO: 17 Pitt students learn they didn’t reach graduation requirements after commencement
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read