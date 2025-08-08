UPMC Children’s Hospital receives over $800K in Hyundai Hope on Wheels funding

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in awards to put toward cancer research.

The hospital received $800,000 in grants from Hyundai Hope On Wheels.

A presentation took place at the hospital on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The money came in the form of three different awards:

The Hyundai Scholar Award, which gave $400,000 to Dr. Lisa Maurer, for her project “Inhibition of MALT1 for the treatment of Pediatric T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia”.

The Hyundai Young Investigator Award, which gave $300,000 to Dr. Jenny Ruiz, for her project “Barriers to and facilitators for communicating with limited English proficient (LEP) caregivers of children with cancer”.

The Hyundai Impact Award, which gave $100,000 to the Lemieux Institute for Pediatric Cancer Research

During the ceremony, pediatric cancer patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital placed their handprints in colorful paint on a Hyundai Tucson, symbolizing each child’s personal triumph over cancer.

Researchers say this kind of funding goes a long way.

“The generous support by Hyundai is absolutely critical to be able to both do research and then also pursue new areas of research. So this is essential,” said oncologist Lisa Mauer.

Hope on Whells has given almost $5 million to UPMC Children’s Hospital since 2004.

