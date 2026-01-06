UPMC expands women’s health care services to Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — UPMC in Washington cut the ribbon Tuesday on its expansion of women’s health services.

UPMC says this expansion marks a major step forward in women’s healthcare in the region, bringing nationally recognized health expertise and specialty care closer to home for Washington County families.

“This community... really trust and value the care that they receive here at UPMC Washington,” said AnneMarie Lyons, the vice president of women’s health at UPMC. “So we are really blessed to be a part of it.”

This expansion is part of UPMC’s plan to invest $300 million over 10 years into clinical services and facility upgrades at UPMC Washington, UPMC Greene and surrounding outpatient centers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group