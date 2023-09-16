UPMC hosts ‘Pittsburgh Recovery Walk’ to educate people about recovery resources

PITTSBURGH — People in all stages of addiction recovery came out to celebrate their accomplishments in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Recovery Walk was held downtown and hosted by UPMC.

An awards ceremony kicked off the event.

The walk aims to showcase resources available for recovery support and harm reduction in the area.

One resource highlighted this year is the Tadiso Methadone Clinic, an alcoholism treatment program.

Beth Jameson, a clinic representative, is in recovery and said the event helped here because it got people to come together and see the bigger picture.

“It’s a good thing seeing all these people out here in recovery. Those who are still trying to recover, just getting together and coming together as one,” Jameson said, “I’m elated.”

The event ended with a dance party.

