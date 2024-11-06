UPMC lays off around 100 employees

PITTSBURGH — UPMC is playing to lay off around 100 employees.

UPMC said it will be laying off the employees as well as cutting around 200 unfilled positions.

The company sent the following statement to our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times:

“Targeted adjustments are frequently made to improve organizational efficiencies and eliminate redundancies. About 200 unfilled positions and about 100 active employees throughout the 100,000-person UPMC system may be affected.”

It is unclear at this time what positions will be laid off.

