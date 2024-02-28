Local

UPMC plans to lift masking requirement Thursday

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — UPMC plans to lift its masking requirement this week, the health system confirmed.

As of Thursday, Feb. 29, masks will no longer be required.

All patients, visitors and employees have been required to wear a mask since Dec. 20, when COVID, flu and RSV cases were rising.

>> UPMC will soon require face masks again in all facilities due to rising COVID, RSV, flu cases

According to the CDC, cases of those illnesses are down in Pennsylvania.

