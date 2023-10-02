UPMC Vision Institute opens new clinic for eye emergencies

PITTSBURGH — The UPMC Vision Institute has opened a new clinic in Pittsburgh for eye emergencies.

According to a news release, it is one of the few urgent care centers for eye issues in the country, and the only one in Pennsylvania.

The clinic is located on the ground floor of the UPMC Vision Institute headquarters at the Mercy Pavilion on Locust Street.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, but the hours will expand gradually.

“We’re building toward something truly unique in the region. Eventually, we will provide acute vision care 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Jerome Finkelstein, M.D., vice chair of clinical operations for the Department of Ophthalmology at UPMC and clinical associate professor of ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

The clinic specializes in diagnosing and treating urgent eye conditions including trauma, eye pain, abrupt decreases in vision, flashes, distorted vision, and seeing curtains or shadows.

“When a patient has an urgent eye health need, it can be difficult to know what to do, or how to navigate the system,” Finkelstein said. “Here, we have an obvious place to come — with a full suite of equipment to better diagnose and treat patients on the spot — as well as great accessibility and convenient parking. A well-integrated team of experts, from comprehensive ophthalmologists to subspecialists, provide patients timely access to all the care they need.”

UPMC said that until hours are expanded, patients experiencing urgent problems during evenings and weekends should go to the emergency room.

Children cannot be seen at the new clinic. Pediatric cases will be seen at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group