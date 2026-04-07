Upper St. Clair High School students raise over $100K for blood cancer research in competition

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Local high school students contributed over $100,000 in a competition designed to help fund blood cancer research.

Upper St. Clair School District Communications Specialist Tina Vojtko said juniors Sophie Hicks and Thomas Garces led a team of 14 other students in the 2026 Blood Cancer United Student Visionaries of the Year campaign.

Competition participants are given seven weeks to create and lead teams that collect money for blood cancer research.

Garces and Hicks led the Panther Paws for a Cause team. 14 of their classmates were on the team, including: Bea Boughner, Danica Del Sole, Lucy Gessel, Caty Howard, Sam Kerber, Braden LeBeau, Evelyn McDermott, Grace McDonough, Myles Owens, Claire Reyes, Anthony Rozzo, Gabbie Shanahan, Abby Stein and Rex Wantje.

“Their team, Panther Paws for a Cause, worked so incredibly hard during the seven-week campaign and surpassed their initial fundraising goal by $25,000,” Jill Hicks, Sophie’s mom, said.

In total, the team raised $100,623.

The team was celebrated during the Blood Cancer United Grand Finale event on March 28, a spokesperson said.

Click here to learn more about the Blood Cancer United Student Visionaries of the Year competition.

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