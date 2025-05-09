UPS launches RoadieXD near Pittsburgh, taps into crowdsourced last-mile delivery

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is getting into the last mile delivery game, opening a new delivery operation in western Pennsylvania as part of its expansion for a new venture called RoadieXD.

The company opened a new 40,000-square-foot RoadieXD delivery facility at 410 Crown Ct. in Oakdale near Pittsburgh International Airport from which to ramp up its service of last mile delivery, a more and more in-demand service amid growing consumer expectation of fast delivery of all the various products ordered through e-commerce.

Chris Grubb, head of marketing at RoadieXD, said to expect “seamless delivery” from the company’s cross-docking facilities at the Oakdale depot, which he described in a prepared statement as “fast, way more cost-efficient, and built for the demands of modern businesses.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group