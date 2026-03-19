Upscale dining groups embrace local tradition and fry fish

PITTSBURGH — While abstaining from meat on Fridays is a long-standing Catholic tradition dating back centuries, the sheer volume of fried fish in the region is a distinctly Pittsburgh tradition.

It was Fish Fry season last year when Big Burrito Group brought in a chef from New York to consult on some projects. When Bill Fuller, the group’s president, suggested the two visit a fish fry, the visiting chef said, “what are you talking about?”

“I was like, ‘fish fries, you know, fish fries,’ and he had had no idea,” Fuller said. “It was interesting, because as far as we’re all concerned, it’s fish fry season and it’s always been fish fry season this time of year.”

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