US figure skaters Chock & Bates take silver in ice dance; France wins gold

By WPXI.com News Staff
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States compete during the ice dancing free skate in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)
MILAN — Team USA figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates came just short of gold in Wednesday’s ice dance event in Milan.

That honor went to Team France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, who finished with a total score of 225.82.

Chock and Bates, who were married in 2024, won silver with a score of 224.39.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada clinched bronze, finishing with a score of 217.74.

The total scores were the sum of each pair’s rhythm dance and free dance scores.

