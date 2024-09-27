U.S. News ranks Pittsburgh universities among 2025′s top 100

PITTSBURGH — The waiting is over. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2025 rankings of the top national universities and liberal arts colleges and western Pennsylvania schools are represented among the top 100 in both categories.

Carnegie Mellon University scored highest at No. 21 on the list of national universities and the University of Pittsburgh was No. 70.

Allegheny College was 80th among the top 100 liberal arts colleges and Washington & Jefferson College was No. 90.

