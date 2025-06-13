U.S. Open player sinks hole-in-one on day two of championship rounds at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — Fans at the U.S. Open couldn’t help but break their silence, when a player sank the 125th Championship’s first hole-in-one.

French professional golfer Victor Perez achieved the ace on hole six at Oakmont Country Club.

Video posted to social media by the USGA’s U.S. Open page shows Perez and fans celebrating the accomplishment.

🚨 ACE ALERT 🚨



Victor Perez 🇫🇷 with a great shot and an even better celebration! pic.twitter.com/cmkThegam2 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2025

It was the second day of championship rounds.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group