U.S. Open player sinks hole-in-one on day two of championship rounds at Oakmont

By WPXI.com News Staff
OAKMONT, Pa. — Fans at the U.S. Open couldn’t help but break their silence, when a player sank the 125th Championship’s first hole-in-one.

French professional golfer Victor Perez achieved the ace on hole six at Oakmont Country Club.

Video posted to social media by the USGA’s U.S. Open page shows Perez and fans celebrating the accomplishment.

It was the second day of championship rounds.

