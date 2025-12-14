U.S. Postal Service urges keeping mailboxes clear of snow, ice throughout winter

The U.S. Postal Service is asking for help keeping mail carriers safe throughout the winter.

The Postal Service urges communities to keep walkways, sidewalks, and approaches to mailboxes clear of snow and ice to ensure safe mail delivery.

Snow and ice can create hazardous conditions for mail carriers, potentially leading to slips, trips or falls. By maintaining clear paths to and around mailboxes, residents can help ensure consistent and safe mail delivery.

The Postal Service also provided several tips regarding snow removal:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver mail, and to drive away without the need for backing or departing the vehicle.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice, allowing enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps and handrails should be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair to avoid injury to letter carriers or others.

Overhangs should be free of snow and ice as well to reduce the risk of falling debris.

Customers with questions or comments about their mail service can contact the Postal Service at 1-800-ASK-USPS or visit the USPS.com homepage for more information.

