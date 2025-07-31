U.S. Steel adds former Lockheed CEO, retired admiral to board after Nippon Steel merger

A former Lockheed Martin Corp. CEO and the retired admiral in charge of the U.S. Pacific Command are among three new independent members of the United States Steel Corp. board announced Wednesday.

Parent company Nippon Steel Corp. said the board composition met the standard as part of the national security agreement reached with the federal government that allowed the $14.9 billion acquisition to be completed in June. Four of the seven-member board are U.S. citizens.

The new directors are former AT&T Communications CEO John M. Donovan, former Lockheed Martin Corp. Executive Chairman/CEO Robert J. Stevens and Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Timothy J. Keating. They join four other members of the board since Nippon Steel took over: President/CEO David B. Burritt, Nippon Steel Vice Chair Takahiro Mori, Nippon Steel EVP Naoki Sato and Nippon Steel Managing Executive Officer Hiroshi Ono.

