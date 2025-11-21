US Steel donates $500K to build multi-use fieldhouse at Tyler Boyd Stadium in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A large donation is boosting local youth athletics and education.

On Friday, U.S. Steel presented a $500,000 check to Clairton City School District for improvements at Tyler Boyd Stadium.

The funds will go toward creating a multi-use fieldhouse with locker rooms, training spaces and classrooms for STEM and afterschool programs.

Officials call it the Community Learning Hub.

“It’ll be an opportunity to introduce more science, math to the students, encourage them to come into industry,” U.S. Steel Clairton plant manager Mark Jeffrey said.

“It’s huge for us to have this type of facility again, and it’s only going to help our community,” Clairton High School head football coach Wayne Wade Jr. said.

The stadium’s first phase opened in August with synthetic turf, improved lighting, a 1,200-seat grandstand, a press box and a digital scoreboard, U.S. Steel says.

The school district is working to finalize the second phase’s design, with construction set to begin as early as November 2026. Costs are estimated at around $7 million.

