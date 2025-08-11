US Steel plant explosion shakes Clairton community

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An explosion at the U.S. Steel plant in Clairton has left the community reeling, as officials confirmed one worker is dead and another remains trapped inside.

Residents reported hearing a loud boom followed by seeing thick black smoke rising from the plant on Monday morning. One neighbor, who lives just blocks away, described the frightening scene.

“My thoughts and condolences to the family, and I pray that everyone else in there is okay,” the resident said. “My heart sinks because you’re close by — that could have been one of us.”

Clairton Mayor Richard Lattanzi, a former steelworker himself, said the incident has shaken the community.

“I am sad for everyone. These are my union brothers and sisters,” Lattanzi said. “I am heartbroken about it.”

While U.S. Steel officials stated that there had been no concerns with the area of the plant where the explosion occurred — and no warning before the blast — Mayor Lattanzi said workers and residents had previously voiced safety concerns.

“Some of these maintenance issues are not getting resolved,” Lattanzi explained. “U.S. Steel was banking on this merger [with Nippon Steel], so right now you can see some of these things that are happening — we need to have them corrected.”

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. For now, officials are focused on rescue efforts to locate the missing worker.

