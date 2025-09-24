U.S. Steel submits request for air construction permit to build new slag recycler

BRADDOCK, Pa. — U.S. Steel says it has requested an air construction permit from the Allegheny Health Department as part of a new project.

If approved, the permit would allow U.S. Steel to proceed with a new slag recycler at the Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock.

Officials say the slag recycler can turn steelmaking byproducts into ingredients for cement.

"This is an opportunity to reduce air emissions and waste that would have otherwise gone to a landfill, while also generating additional revenue through the sale of byproducts," U.S. Steel said.

If approved, the project would cost $100 million and construction would begin next year.

The Board of Directors at U.S. Steel has approved this phase, which U.S. Steel says is another major milestone in their partnership with Nippon Steel.

“Nippon Steel experts have worked closely with U. S. Steel’s integrated mills in the North American Flat-Rolled, Big River Steel Works and Tubular Products segments to enhance operational efficiencies, among other achievements,” U.S. Steel said.

$300 million of Nippon Steel’s $11 billion commitment was announced this week, U.S. Steel said. The other $200 million is expected to go toward improvements at the Gary Works plant in Gary, Indiana.

