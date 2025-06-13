USGA makes adjustments to improve foot traffic flow to Oakmont Country Club walkway bridge

OAKMONT, Pa. — The pedestrian bridge at the Oakmont Country Club has been used by spectators at the U.S. Open for decades. But Thursday afternoon, it was jam-packed, causing the USGA to make some changes.

Cell phone video shows a sea of congestion across and around the walkway, which spans the Pennsylvania Turnpike that splits the course in half. It has been used by thousands of fans and spectators over the years,

But Thursday afternoon, spectators ran into a foot traffic bottleneck.

“It was so crowded, it was crazy,” said Jim Kennedy of Boston. “We had to wait so long, I mean, you couldn’t even go that way or this way.”

The USGA issued a statement to Channel 11, saying, “The USGA is aware of the congestion experienced yesterday moving fans across the pedestrian bridge over the turnpike, and has made operational adjustments to ease movements between the East and West sides of the course.”

Things were looking much better early Friday afternoon.

“I can’t believe it’s not crowded today,” Kennedy said.

“This is nice, it’s fluid. You can move around easily,” said Mark Hvozdovich of Tampa Bay.

As for the rest of the weekend, I asked volunteers what they’ve been tasked to do by the USGA.

“…Make sure that people keep moving on the bridge and if there’s anybody that is having medical issues, to make sure they contact them so that they can send somebody over,’ said Terri Harvey.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group