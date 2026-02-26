USPS holding one of its largest hiring events in years at Pittsburgh post office

PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting one of its largest career fairs in years on Friday in Pittsburgh.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Postal Employee Development Center located at 1001 California Ave. in the city’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood.

District leadership will attend the fair to answer questions and provide insight into immediate openings within the Pittsburgh region. The hiring push comes amid a period of transformation and modernization advancements for the Postal Service.

Positions are available in retail, delivery and mail processing. While letter carriers and clerks are the most common roles, the agency has more than 2,000 different job titles for career employees. These opportunities extend to specialized departments such as Information and Technology, Communications, Finance, Human Resources and Legal.

Other departments seeking applicants include marketing, sales, logistics and infrastructure. The Postal Service also employs individuals for the Inspection Service and Postal Police, as well as Processing and Distribution.

The agency offers several financial and health benefits to its workforce. Career employees receive health insurance, paid vacation and sick leave. The compensation package also features three retirement income sources: the Postal Annuity, Social Security and the Thrift Savings Plan.

Openings will continue to be announced on a rolling basis throughout the year for every state. Job seekers can view listings and apply online at the official U.S. Postal Service careers website.

