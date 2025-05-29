Utility bills expected to increase; what you can do to help your rate

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Utility bills care expected to rise over the next week.

The increase depends on who the provider is, but every single utility price is impacted.

The increases could be about 5 to 12 percent.

Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is looking into what is causing the price to increase. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. to learn the steps you can take to keep costs down.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group