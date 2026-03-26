Utility commission doubles FirstEnergy PA’s penalty after local woman dies while power was shut off

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday doubled financial penalties against FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Co. over the death of a local woman whose power was shut off during a winter moratorium.

The PUC voted unanimously to modify an earlier proposed settlement, determining that stronger penalties were necessary after FirstEnergy PA failed to follow procedures meant to protect vulnerable customers.

On Dec. 14, 2021, electric service was shut off to a Westmoreland County home while consumer protections were in place for income-eligible homes, the PUC said in a release. Three days later, Melissa Gourley died inside the home while there was no power.

The PUC’s investigative bureau alleges that FirstEnergy PA ended the Vandergrift home’s service without seeing whether the customer’s household income was at or below 250% of the federal poverty level, which would have determined consumer protections.

Also, FirstEnergy PA allegedly did not inform the customer about available assistance options or medical emergency procedures during a call on Nov. 15, 2021, the PUC says.

Per the settlement, FirstEnergy PA must pay a $60,000 civil penalty, give $30,000 to a fund that supports customer assistance programs, enhance training for employees to avoid customer service termination and keep customers’ income information for more time.

“Given the seriousness of the company’s failure to inform this customer of available options that may have prevented termination — and the tragic consequences that followed — we believe it is appropriate and in the public interest to increase both the civil penalty and the required hardship fund contribution,” stated PUC Chairman Steve DeFrank and Commissioner Ralph Yanora.

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