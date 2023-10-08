Vanderbilt family hosts ‘Ride for Devi’ to honor girl, raise money for UPMC Children’s Hospital

VANDERBILT, Pa. — A local family gave out tractor rides in Vanderbilt to help remember a little girl who died and to raise money for UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The ninth annual “Ride for Devi” was held at Flatwoods Community Park on Saturday.

The Matthews family was inspired to start the event after their daughter, Devi, died not long after she was born.

The Mathews say the tractor ride has turned into a community affair with people from all over the area bringing their tractors in to help out.

“We’re thankful for all of the support that we have from the community, family and friends. We just continue to grow this and it has been awesome to give back,” said Lexie Mills, Devi’s aunt.

When the event first started 18 tractors gave rides. Now, more than 50 join in on average.

Trailers are added to the tractors for kids and families to ride in.

Chinese auctions were held to help raise money at the event.

The family went from raising about $2,500 to over $10,000.

